Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor's 5 MaNan moments that will excite you to watch Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 from December

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was one of the most loved and hit shows amongst young audiences and had massive fan followers. It is one such show that has earned its cult status because of the undying and infinite love received from its die-hard fans over the years. The show starred Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in lead roles, and their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated and loved by the fans. Parth essayed Manik, whereas Niti played the role of Nandini in the show. After a humongous response and a super successful run of three seasons, the audience's favorite on-screen couple Manik and Niti are all set to be back on the screens by starring Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4. The new season is all set to stream from December 2.

Here, Parth and Niti are all smiles as they pose together for a selfie for their ardent MaNan fans. Sharing this photo, Parth wrote, "On public demand selfie and the show."

Parth and Niti are closely connected to their fans and often share every update about their life with their fans. These BTS photos were captured before the makers began shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4. Parth and Niti aka Manik and Nandini twin in white outfits and look cute as they strike a pose together.

Both look all set for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4, and this other glimpse of MaNan is enough to excite the fans to watch the new season of the show.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa comment on Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4:

Parth Samthaan, who essays Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's lead character Manik, expressed his views and said, “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has always been about love, and this season, fans will experience a new phase of Manik and Nandini's love story. The show has gained unconditional audience love for over a decade, and I feel humbled to be such an integral part of it. This season, we are back with our A-game to ensure we live up to our audience's expectations and hope that they enjoy the show this season as well.”

Niti Taylor Bawa commented about ahead of the new season launch, “Nadini's character will always be close to my heart. I am confident that our fans will be able to connect with Nandini and Manik's love story even more than before. I feel fortunate to have been part of this iconic show since the very beginning, and am grateful for the amount of love that we continue to receive for #MaNan. The love and adoration have truly been beyond my imagination. This season the love, drama, passion, and complexities will be more, and I can't wait to see the audience react to it. I hope this season, too, is showered with the same love and excitement that the show has always received.”

About Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan:

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is not only the biggest rom-com cult show in the country but also enjoys a massive number of viewers. Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor Bawa, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, and Mehul Nissar, amongst others, will be reviving their original characters in the show's new season. The show will stream free on Voot starting 2nd December 2022.