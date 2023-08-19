Parth Samthaan REVEALS why he was consciously away from TV

Parth Samthaan is one of the biggest names in the television industry. The handsome hunk rose to fame with the role of Manik Malhotra in the youth drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in the romantic drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Now Samthaan has decided to break from the small screen and graduate to the silver screen. He will soon make his debut with the film Ghudhchadhi. Recently, he opened up on his Bollywood debut and the decision to move away from television.

Parth Samthaan on his reason for moving away from Television

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Parth Samthaan talked about how moving away from television was a conscious decision.He said,“It was a conscious decision to stay away from TV and move to films and OTT. It was not an easy decision to leave behind such a popular character of Anurag Basu as I had become a household name in that role. There is a time when the creative space takes over when you need to put your foot down. It is not easy to leave your comfort zone as you have to start from scratch. However, I wanted to take the chance as I wanted to do films ever since my childhood.”The 32-year-old actor further added on his Bollywood debut, “It is an incredible opportunity, It is like a dream come true for me. I am eager to showcase my versatility on the big screen.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Take a look at his old interview with Pinkvilla

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame further added,“My mom misses me watching on television as she used to watch me every day. However one needs to make up their mind and do something they want to do. She used to tell me to keep doing television as she cannot see me every day.” He further talked about the importance of social media presence in an actor’s life, “There are many good actors in the industry who do not have a social media presence. People often tell you and cast you in roles due to a good fan following on social media and that is quite unfortunate. See that is how the world has become and one needs to adjust to it.”

Advertisement

More about Parth Samthaan

Apart from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan also featured in the web series Mai Hero Bol Raha Hu. He was recently seen in the reality show Social Currency. He will also make his Tollywood debut with the film Alan Innucheri.

ALSO READ: Actor Pawan dies of cardiac arrest at 25