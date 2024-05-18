Parth Samthaan has successfully showcased his acting prowess in TV shows and OTT. The heartthrob of millions is now set to take on the film industry. His film Hamare Baarah will soon premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

In a recent chat with paparazzo, Parth talked about rejecting the highly-anticipated show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He said that he had meetings with the makers of the show, but nothing could materialize because the actor was offered less money than he was actually expecting. The handsome hunk is famous for playing Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

Parth Samthaan says he is bit greedy

During a brief interaction with the media, Parth Samthaan made a candid revelation by disclosing the reason behind turning down the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He also mentioned that he wants to do Khatron Ke Khiladi in future as it is a nice and challenging show.

Parth, who will be soon making his Bollywood debut with Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Ghudchadhi, stated, "I had meetings this time, but there were issues regarding money, so I couldn't make a decision." The actor laughed and added, "Hum thode zyada greedy hain (We are a bit more greedy). However, I'll do it next year. They told me that the money would be the same, but I still agreed and said that if I have time, I will definitely do it."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. The thrilling show is coming back with its 14th installment soon. Several popular names including Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Kedar Ashish Mehrotraa and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, have signed the dotted line and are ready to take up the exhilarating challenges. The stunts are bound to have the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Presented by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air soon on Colors TV. It will stream digitally on JioCinema.

