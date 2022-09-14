Parth Samthaan's huge shoe collection in latest video will blow your mind
Parth Samthaan will be seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's new season that will soon release.
Parth Samthaan is amongst the most talented and handsome actors in the entertainment industry. The actor rose to stardom after his stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan in which he starred opposite Niti Taylor. His on-screen chemistry with Niti was widely appreciated and loved by the fans. Parth enjoys a massive fan following owing to his charming personality and good looks.
Parth has maintained an active social media presence and often shares his whereabouts with his fans. His Instagram handle has several pictures of him from his latest photoshoot that will surely swoon many hearts. He keeps his followers updated about his professional and personal life. Today, Parth shared a new video on his social media handle flaunting his massive branded shoe collection.
On the professional front, Parth was also a part of Ekta Kapoor’s show, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, and was paired opposite Erica Fernandes.Parth will be soon seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's new season.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most popular youth-based shows and has a massive fan following. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 2 went off the air on December 31, 2015, and makers had to come back with its third season on popular demand in 2019. Now the show is being renewed for its 4th season and we cannot keep calm as the most-loved Parth and Niti are soon going to come together again. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 will soon start streaming on an OTT platform.
