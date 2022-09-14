Parth Samthaan's huge shoe collection in latest video will blow your mind

Parth Samthaan is amongst the most talented and handsome actors in the entertainment industry. The actor rose to stardom after his stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan in which he starred opposite Niti Taylor. His on-screen chemistry with Niti was widely appreciated and loved by the fans. Parth enjoys a massive fan following owing to his charming personality and good looks.

Parth has maintained an active social media presence and often shares his whereabouts with his fans. His Instagram handle has several pictures of him from his latest photoshoot that will surely swoon many hearts. He keeps his followers updated about his professional and personal life. Today, Parth shared a new video on his social media handle flaunting his massive branded shoe collection.