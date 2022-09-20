Past Blast: When Rajiv Adatia was caught on camera spying around Bigg Boss 15's VIP room

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Salman Khan’s name as a host has become synonymous with the show. Every season, many popular celebs are seen participating in the show, Among which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the show. Speaking about the contestants, Rajiv Adatia is among the well-known personalities in the showbiz world and came into the limelight after being a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15.

Rajiv Adatia enjoys a huge fan following who shower love on him for his realistic attitude and entertaining skills. In Bigg Boss 15 house also, Rajiv managed to tickle many bones with his entertaining skills. Speaking of which, in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv left no stones unturned to make the viewers laugh with his curious behavior. In an episode, Rajiv was caught on camera spying around Bigg Boss 15's VIP room. He was seen listening to contestants' conversations with Bigg Boss when they entered the VIP room. After hearing some contestants chat with Bigg Boss, Rajiv even helped his other co-contestants by sharing the details he heard.