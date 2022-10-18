Past Blast: When Tejasswi Prakash broke down after fight with Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss 15
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the lovebirds of the industry, are one of the most romantic pairs in the showbiz world. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media often swoon the hearts of the audiences. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. However, it was not love at first sight for the two and both often had poles apart opinions from each other in every situation and which led to them fighting lots of times.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's fight:
In Bigg Boss 15, during one of the tasks, Tejasswi Prakash lost her cool at beau Karan Kundrra as he and Umar Riaz named Shamita Shetty as the winner of a task against Pratik Sehajpal. Tejasswi and Karan started dating then, and this fight took when they were in a relationship. When Tejasswi called out Karan for supporting Shamita, Karan got furious and told her, "Shut the f**k up man, Joh tu harkate karti hai puri duniya ko dikhta hai." Tejasswi got angry with Karan's statement and told him, "Mene ek line boli, itni jalli teri?", Karan then replied, "Apne gireban me jhanko. Kuch bhi bakwaas karne se pehle socha kar." Tejasswi yelled back saying, “Have the fu***** ba**s to stand and finish a conversation.” Karan said in response, “Chal ae apni shakal dekh." Later, Tejasswi broke down in front of Pratik and Nishant Bhat, and said "Who talks to their girlfriend like that? I'm fu***** done.”
Take a glimpse of their fight here-
However, Tejasswi and Karan's fight always ended on a good note, and their immense love for each other often won against their fight. Tejasswi was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and won the trophy and a cheque of Rs 40 lakh. However, after the grand finale, the actress couldn't control her excitement, and instead of celebrating her Bigg Boss win, she landed up to meet Karan at 5:30 am at his house. Soon after this, their fairy tale began, and are going strong with their relationship.
Bigg Boss 16:
At present, Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 is airing every day on Colors TV. The 16th season witnessed its first elimination and popular actress Sreejita De has been evicted in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode. Now, the contestants locked in Bigg Boss's house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.
