Patiala Babes fame Ashnoor Kaur to star opposite THIS actor in new venture post break

Ashnoor Kaur enjoys a huge fan following. The actress who started her acting stint as a child artist, is now gearing up for her first full-fledged lead role. While her admirers are already in a frenzy over the news of her return to TV, here’s an even more exciting scoop. As per a new report, Ashnoor Kaur will star opposite Zain Imam in her upcoming fiction show.

For the unversed, Zain is a rage among females due to his suave looks and personality. He has always brought tremendous value to the shows which he is associated with.

Ashnoor Kaur to feature opposite Zain Imam

According to a report in Bombay Times, a source close to the portal revealed that Ashnoor Kaur has bagged a big TV show, backed by Prateek Sharma. As per the report, she will play the lead opposite Zain Imam, who is going to step into the shoes of a political leader.

Divulging on Ashnoor’s role, the same source said that it is a coming-of-age story with Ashnoor’s character in focus. The vivacious actress will portray a strong and empowering modern-day girl.

The show, which is tentatively slated to go on floors by next month, will reportedly star Anita Hassanandani in a negative role. She is set to play the Jhansi Ki Rani actress' sister-in-law.

Apart from this, Ashnoor Kaur has also begun shooting for her web show School Friends Season 3. She is quite excited for her comeback to Showbiz after a gap of three years.

Ashnoor Kaur on taking a break from TV

In an interview earlier, the Patiala Babes actress opened up on why she distanced herself from the small screen. She had said that she had taken a small break from television to explore other mediums.

Ashnoor said, “I have worked on TV since I was a kid, but now as an adult I want to be picky with the kind of roles I sign up for because that will decide my future. I don’t want to do typical saas-bahu melodrama on TV.”

Ashnoor Kaur’s professional endeavors

Ashnoor Kaur began her acting journey by appearing as a child artist in shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also been part of films like Manmarziyaan and Sanju.

