Pavitra Puniya shares funny video of boyfriend Eijaz Khan on his birthday; pens, 'To the, goofy, giggling…'

Bigg Boss 14 sensation Eijaz Khan has carved a significant niche for himself in the realm of television. Today, he joyfully celebrates his 48th birthday, marking another milestone in his illustrious career. On this special occasion, Eijaz Khan's girlfriend Pavitra Punia took to her social media to extend her heartfelt birthday wishes. She shared endearing and adorable photos, capturing their special moments together.

Pavitra Punia extends birthday wishes to her boyfriend Eijaz Khan, and shares mushy pics

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have become a prominent couple, often seen together on various occasions. Their affection for each other is evident as they regularly share pictures and videos showcasing their love and happiness on their Instagram accounts.



Pavitra recently took to her Instagram to wish Eijaz on his birthday and express her deep feelings for him. She posted a series of endearing pictures and a cute video that captured their cherished moments together.

Sharing the video, Punia wrote, “To the goofy, giggling, cute, handsome, cool, serious, angry, intelligent, foodie, traveler, adventurous, loving, kind, man of my life. Happy birthday my love. May the universe surround you with happiness happiness happiness and the happiness that you desire with good health. #happybirthday #eijazkhan.”

In one of the pictures shared by the actress, the couple is captured sharing smiles and laughter, with Eijaz lovingly back-hugging Pavitra.

Eijaz responded to Pavitra's heartfelt post on his birthday. He commented on the post to thank his ladylove for her warm wishes. He wrote, “Thank you baby. Despite experiencing all this with me, thank you for still loving me. Also, I promise to strive harder to understand you better.”

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s love story:

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's journey of love began within the confines of the Bigg Boss house, where their connection blossomed into something beautiful.

The couple got engaged in October 2022. Sharing the news with their fans Eijaz posted proposal pictures on his Instagram and wrote, “Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me? She said ‘yes’ #eijazkhan #pavvitrapunia #taken #official 03/10/22”

Work-wise, Eijaz started his career with small roles in movies. However, he gained fame through his portrayal of lead characters in television serials such as Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. Additionally, he made appearances in esteemed shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Laut Aao Trisha, and many others.

Pinkvilla family wishes Eijaz Khan a 'Happy Birthday'!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan reveals how he bagged song 'Jhumbalika' with his good luck charm