Pavitra Rishta actor Rithvik Dhanjan mocks friend Surbhi Jyoti in a funny way; Watch

Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani have consistently showcased a strong bond of friendship and affection in real life. Their enduring connection has flourished over time, contributing to their personal growth and enhancing their relationship. Both Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani frequently delight their fans by sharing endearing and captivating anecdotes from their journey together. Recently, Rithvik Dhanjani took to his Instagram to post a humorous video featuring Surbhi Jyoti, adding yet another dimension to their entertaining friendship.

Let’s take a look at Rithvik’s post:

Today, Rithvik Dhanjani shared a video featuring Surbhi Jyoti on his Instagram account, adding a touch of humor to their dynamic friendship. In the video, he playfully teases Surbhi, suggesting that her brain is located in her knees. The video kicks off with an emotional touch, as Rithvik pretends to cry upon receiving Surbhi's X-ray reports on the same day.

Set to the emotional instrumental beats of the song Kal Ho Naa Ho, Rithvik captioned the video, "It's sad!!! Really sad! Just got Surbhi's X-ray reports and this is what the doctors found!"

The duo appeared to thoroughly enjoy the comedic video. Surbhi playfully commented, "Dhaniyeeeee, aaj teri chutney banegi" (Today, you're going to get it). Actor Karan Wahi also chimed in, humorously writing, "Maaaaaro issse Maaaaroooo" (Beat him up!).

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Fans also joined in on the fun, expressing their reactions in the comments. Some shared their sudden startled reactions, saying, "maine achanak se dekha or matlab kuch hogya andar se dhak dhak pls aise funny reel mat kiya,karo humari jaan nikal jati hai (I suddenly saw this and my heart started racing, please don't make such funny reels, my heart can't handle it)," while others added playful twists like, " Plot twist: yeh aaj maar khayega Surbhi se (Plot twist: Today Surbhi will give him a beating)" and "If your friends don't do stuff like this they're not your real friend."

The post resonated well with fans, showcasing the duo's close bond and their knack for lighthearted entertainment.

Rithvik Dhanjani's professional life:

Rithvik Dhanjani embarked on his acting journey with the television series Bandini. However, it was his notable role in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and his portrayal of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta that propelled him into the limelight.

Surbhi Jyoti's professional life:

Surbhi Jyoti started her television career with the series Qubool Hai. She has further graced numerous TV shows such as Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na, Kach Diyan Wanga, Ishqbaaaz, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, among others. The actress garnered immense praise for her role in the show Naagin 3.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani enjoy jet ski ride in Turkey, share PICS of their fun time