Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi calls herself the 'luckiest' as she completes 12 years in the industry

Asha Negi is one of the television actresses who doesn’t need an introduction. She is one of the most successful actresses in the industry and debuted in the television world in 2010 with the show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. Over the years, she has proved her acting prowess by starring in numerous popular shows. She became a household name after her stint in Pavitra Rishta. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, Asha took to her social media handle to pen a gratitude note as she completed 12 years in the industry.

Asha Negi completes 12 years in the industry

Taking to his Instagram handle, Asha shared a gratitude note as she completed 12 years in the industry. Her noted read as, ‘Thankyouuuu everyone for showering me with so much love! Waking up to your posts and gifts, I truly feel the luckiest in the world..#12yrsinmumbai.’ Her next story read, ‘Though it’s a busy busy kinda day, gonna try coming live and catching up with you’ll..maze karenge! And if it looks difficult today then surely soon! But Dil se thankyou for celebrating me with so much love…’

Asha Negi’s work

On the professional front, Asha has been a part of numerous shows like Pavitra Rishta, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Nach Baliye, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kalpana and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. In 2019, she made her debut in web series titled Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi. The series was very much appreciated by fans. The actress is more active on digital platforms and was recently seen in Collar Bomb, which also starred Jimmy Shergill. Asha is currently shooting for some exciting projects for OTT.

ALSO READ: Asha Negi opens up on how life has changed for her over the years; Says 'I have set priorities'