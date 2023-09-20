Pavitra Rishta fame Rithvik Dhanjani's joyful Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi is a vibrant Hindu festival widely celebrated in India and has returned to infuse joy and fervor into our lives. Ganpati Bappa has once again blessed our homes with his divine presence. The atmosphere resonates with the melodious chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya. Almost every household comes alive with colorful decorations and the sweet fragrance of incense. Amidst this festive extravaganza, popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani shared glimpses of his celebration, offering a peek into how he welcomes Lord Ganesha's Aagman, symbolizing the deity's arrival.

Rithvik Dhanjani shares a sneak peek of his vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Rithvik Dhanjani celebrated with great enthusiasm and shared his devotion with fans through an Instagram video. He introduced his beautifully crafted Ganpati, adorned in calming blue, radiating soothing vibes. The divine deity sat majestically on a crescent moon, imparting blessings to all.

Rithvik's personal touch was evident as he handcrafted the idol, and he continuously shared glimpses of the creative process with his online family. The idol was adorned with a traditional Mukhut and vibrant mor (peacock) paankh, adding to its elegance. Even Rithvik's dog, Murphey, was captured bowing before the Ganesha idol, demonstrating the heartwarming inclusivity of the celebration. He captioned the video and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Moryaaaa. Watch Murphey do the namaskaar.”

Rithvik Dhanjani chose the melodious rendition of O Ganaraya, sung by the talented voices of Amit Mishra, Lijo George, and Siddharth Mahadevan as the backdrop for his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. This song, known for its soulful and devotional tone, added a touch of spirituality and joy to his festivities, enhancing the atmosphere of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with its enchanting melody.

Rithvik Dhanjani on the work front

Rithvik Dhanjani embarked on his career in the entertainment industry with the TV series Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani. However, it was his notable roles in popular shows like Pavitra Rishta and his impressive performance in Nach Baliye that catapulted him to fame. Rithvik diversified into hosting and became a well-known anchor for several reality shows, including India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz, and many more.

