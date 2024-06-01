Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. She has captivated audiences with her performance in Pavitra Rishta as Archana. Even today, Ankita is remembered as Archana among her fans. Well, June 1 is quite special for her as she completed 15 'glorious' years in the industry. It was her debut role in Pavitra Rishta that earned her immense recognition, and eventually, Ankita clocked 15 years in the showbiz world.

Celebrating the milestone, the ex-Bigg Boss 17 contestant expressed her happiness and delightfulness on her social media. Let us have a look!

Ankita Lokhande hits 15 years in the industry

From playing a simple girl in Pavitra Rishta to creating headlines with her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande has surely come a long way. The actress made her debut as Archana alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta and propelled to fame.

As she clocks 15 years in the showbiz world, the 39-year-old posted a snippet of Pavitra Rishta on her Instagram story. An elated Ankita mentioned, "15 glorious years of my career Cheers to me #pavitrarishta #archana #ankitalokhande."

Have a look at the story here:

For the unversed, Pavitra Rishta started airing on Zee TV from 1 June 2009 and ran for more than three years. Besides Sushant and Ankita, the show featured Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Veer Mehra, and many others in pivotal roles.

More about Ankita Lokhande's work in the industry

After bagging the lead role in Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and finished at the 5th rank. Later, the actress was seen on Comedy Circus ka Naya Daur.

She went on to make her film debut in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In the movie, the 39-year-old essayed the role of Jhalkaribai. She next starred in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Further, Ankita participated in Bigg Boss 17 with her husband, Vicky Jain, and got evicted at the third spot. Most recently, the actress appeared in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar opposite Randeep Hooda.

