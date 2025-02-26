'Personal boundaries weren't...': Bigg Boss 18 fame Digvijay Rathee SLAMS ex-girlfriend Unnati Tomar; here's why

Digvijay Rathee and Unnati Tomar's online feud has been grabbing attention. While both started dating during MTV Splitsvilla X5, their relationship did not last long. Digvijay and Unnati parted ways before he entered Bigg Boss 18. Recently, Unnati accidentally revealed Digvijay's phone number on her Instagram, which left him furious. In response, Digvijay lashed out at his ex, asserting that Unnati had violated personal boundaries.

Taking to his Instagram account, Digvijay Rathee expressed his disappointment after Unnati Tomar disclosed his number on social media. He stated, "I've always valued everyone's privacy, which is why I chose to stay silent before and after the show. Despite contractual obligations, I decided to step back from interviews to avoid controversies and prioritize peace for my family."

Digvijay Rathee revealed that his team encouraged him to do an interview ahead of his first music video, which he then shared on social media. Addressing the issue, he added, "Unfortunately, personal boundaries weren't respected today. Leaking someone's private number is never okay. Let's continue to create a space where we support and uplift each other."

Take a look at Digvijay Rathee's statement here-

After Digvijay expressed his anger over his personal number being made public, Unnati Tomar also apologized for the incident on her social media. Taking to her Instagram story, she emphasized that she regretted accidentally leaking Digvijay's number and shared how she has been struggling to deal with the accusations.

The MTV Splitsvilla X5 contestant wrote, "The number leak was a mistake on my part, and I deeply regret it. It was an impulsive decision, and the story has since been deleted. It's tough dealing with accusations for something I didn't do. I just wanted to share my side and clarify things. I respect everyone's privacy, and it was never my intention to cause harm."

Take a look at Unnati Tomar's statement here-

For the uninformed, Unnati Tomar went live on her Instagram yesterday to respond to the false accusations made by Digvijay. During the live session, she shared screenshots of her chats with Digvijay, which inadvertently led to his phone number being leaked on Instagram.

Unnati claimed that she had tried to reach out to Digvijay after his stint in Bigg Boss 18 , but he remained unavailable and ignored her.

She broke down upon learning that Digvijay had accused her of cheating after discovering that she had been talking to her ex for some reason. Unnati, in turn, accused Digvijay of cheating but mentioned that she had still trusted him despite everything.

As of now, Digvijay has not responded to these accusations.