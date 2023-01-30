Peyush Bansal to Namita Thapar, here's how the life of sharks changed post Shark Tank India 2.

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. Life has certainly changed for all the judges as the show brought a revolution in the country and inspired many entrepreneurs to come forward and recognise their business. Vineeta Singh

The CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh shared an inspiring story on how kids have got encouraged by the show and they want to get serious about starting their own businesses once they grow up. She was quoted saying “When I go to the park with my kids, young girls, who are aged around 6-7 years, come up to me and say 'even we want to become an entrepreneur.' When I was growing up, I had fewer role models and today, young girls are saying they want to become entrepreneurs. Earlier, entrepreneurs were not taken seriously but now when I see these young girls their mothers are not opposing but supporting their dreams.”

Aman Gupta During one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Aman Gupta shared a hilarious incident about people pitching business ideas to him. He said ‘Even when I am in the washroom, people come after me and start pitching their business ideas”. When asked about how things changed for him after the show, he said, "It has actually helped my brand and even changed my social media game." "My wife now puts more of our couple pictures after seeing a hike in female followers on my account”, he concluded.

Peyush Bansal The Lenskart owner Peyush Bansal revealed a weird incident that once a fan had even followed him home. He said, “Once someone waved at me while I was in the car. I waved back and then half an hour later, when I reached near my house, I got down and saw another car stopped behind me and it was the person who waved at me.” He also shared that after the show his fan base increased massively and while travelling with his family the airport staff recognized him and all of them demanded a selfie. Peyush said that he couldn't get his family time as everyone wanted to share their pitches and have pictures with him.

Namita Thapar In a podcast, Namita Thapar shared how life has changed after Shark tank India. She said initially, her fellow business friends used to deny the fact that they saw the show and used to belittle the show. However, the house helps and other staff members used to be so excited to meet her. They also had a little chat about the pitch that used to change their perception of how the viewers were accepting the show. She even shared that fans now recognise her as 'Voh Dekho expertise wali'. For the unversed, Namita is known for her one-liner that is ‘I am sorry I don’t have an expertise in this.’

Anupam Mittal Anupam Mittal who is the owner of Shaadi.com shares that after the show got over, he found pitches everywhere he went and people used to recognise him. He shared a funny incident that once he heard a pitch while he was on a rollercoaster at Disneyland. ‘A few months ago, my wife, daughter, and I were visiting Disneyland in Paris. There is a roller coaster in the amusement park where 6 to 8 people can sit, so my wife, my daughter Alyssa and I, three of us sat there and 3-4 more people were sitting with us. They understood I am from Shark Tank India so they greeted me and I did the same but later, even before the ride, they started pitching their ideas’, said Anupam.

Amit Jain Amit Jain is the newest shark of this season who replaced Ashneer Grover. Ever since he has been announced as the judge, the former has been flooded with new pitches. He shared that once while he was enjoying Gol gappe at a stall in Jaipur a fan had come there with his pitch and started pitching it to him due to which he had to leave the place. Amit gets mobbed by fans sharing their business pitches and wanting him to invest in it.

