PIC: Aly Goni is elated as he poses by his new house; Jasmin Bhasin says 'Proud of you my Rockstar'

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are among the most popular celebrities in the TV industry. The duo enjoys a massive fan following owing to their acting skills and chemistry. For the uninformed, Jasmin and Aly fell in love during Bigg Boss 14 and since then they are going strong with their relationship. Ever since the two made their relationship public, fans have been going gaga.

Jasmin and Aly have also starred in music videos together and impressed their fans with their on-screen chemistry as well. The couple's fans adorably call them as 'Jasly' and the duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other. Aly recently purchased a plot and his new lavish abode is almost ready. Today, Jasmin shared a picture of Aly on her Instagram story. In this photo, Aly is seen posing near his house and Jasmin wrote, "Proud of you my Rockstar".