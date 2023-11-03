PIC: Arjun Bijlani celebrates birthday with his girl gang; netizens calls him ‘Kishan Kanhaiya’

Recently, Arjun Bijlani turned 41. The actor celebrated his birthday with close friends and dropped a beautiful photo with his gorgeous ladies. The frame includes Arjun’s wife Neha Swami and his co-stars Mouni Roy, Sanaya Irani, Nia Sharma, and Sana Makbul among others.

Arjun Bijlani posts an ‘epic pic’ with his girl gang

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Bijlani dropped a portrait featuring him with his ‘lady luck’. The click sees Arjun flashing his infectious smile. It has his wife Neha Swami, aunt Deepti Bhatnagar, and co-actresses Sanaya Irani, Chandna Sharma, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Sana Makbul, Nikki Sharma, Perneet Chauhan and Shagun.

In the caption, Arjun penned, “My ladies thank you so much !! #ladyluck Epic pic.”

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post:

Netizens react to Arjun Bijlani’s picture

As soon as the actor shared the image, social media users began commenting on the post. One user said, “Arjun The Kishan kahaniya.” Another stated, “Gopiyon ke beech mein apna Krishna. Take Love Arjun!!” A third one joked, “I guess ladkiyon k group me ek mutual friend is Arjun Bijlani.” “Hum sabka favourite Arjun,” read a comment.

About Arjun Bijlani

Professionally, Arjun Bijlani began his journey in the entertainment industry in 2004 with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kartika. He rose to stardom with the portrayal of Cadet Aalekh Sharma in the 2006 series Left Right Left. The actor has starred in hit shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Kavach and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from acting, Arjun has done hosting too. He has anchored shows like Dance Deewane, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and MTV Splitsvilla 14. He is currently hosting India’s Got Talent 10.

On the personal front, Arjun Bijlani married his long-time girlfriend Neha Swami on May 20, 2013. The duo became parents to a baby boy named Ayaan on January 21, 2015.

