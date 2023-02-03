PIC: Arjun Bijlani shows his feminine avatar, his friends can't stop laughing

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani needs no introduction! Over the years, the actor has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience with his acting prowess and persona. He is a fan's favorite celebrity and his genuine personality is loved by the masses. Arjun did numerous projects in his acting career, which not only included television shows but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, and participated in reality shows. His interesting social media posts also grab the attention of the audience.

Today, Arjun Bijlani treated his fans with his pictures, which left everyone in splits including his friends. The actor shared two pictures and in the first photo, we see Arjun's feminine avatar which is too hilarious and unique. In the second picture, we see the actor looking absolutely handsome as he poses for the photo. Sharing these photos, Arjun captioned, "Confidence is not ‘they will like me’. Confidence is ‘I’ll be fine if they don’t’ — things everyone should know !! #roohaniyat #saveera #saveer."

Take a look at Arjun's PICS here-

Celebs' reaction:

However, the first picture caught fans' and friends' attention who then penned amazing comments for the actor. Rashami Desai wrote, "Senorita tumhara naam kya hai Senorita," Rati Pandey commented, "Uffff 1'st picture is katilana," Ayesha Singh wrote, "Ufff teri Adda," Arjit Taneja called Arjun, "Sexy", and Karan Tacker commented, "Sliding into your Dms." Fans also reacted to Arjun's post and dropped laughing emojis.

Speaking about his personal life, Arjun got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. Arjun and Neha became parents to a son named Ayaan, who was born in 2015.

Arjun Bijlani's successful career:

Arjun Bijlani started his career with the show Kartika in 2004 but shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Arjun is presently busy hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone.