PIC: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill exudes peaceful vibes as she treats fans with glimpse of spiritual trip

Shehnaaz Gill is currently the talk of town following her performance in Thank You For Coming. The Bigg Boss 13 fame received appreciation for the Karan Boolani directorial and, hence, is making huge waves in the industry. While Shehnaaz is basking in the success of her latest film, the actress recently dropped a lovely picture giving out peaceful vibes.

Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous as she dives into devotion

Shehnaaz's fans are no strangers to her stunning and jaw-dropping style statements. But this time, the actress has shared snaps of her sitting peacefully while feeling the purity of devotion. The photo has her exuding pure and peaceful vibes.

She is seen wearing a pair of black jeans and a burgundy full-sleeve sweater. Further, the actress also has a flower garland around her neck. However, Shehnaaz Gill neither put words nor any emojis in the caption.

Look at Shehnaaz Gill's recent post here:

Shehnaaz Gill recently visited the Badrinath temple

A few days before, the actress dropped pictures from her trip to Badrinath temple. Gill's winter look during the trip caught her fans' attention. She was dressed in a blue jacket, a muffler, and a gray monkey cap. Further, the religious trip grabbed attention after fans speculated if Shehnaaz visited the Badrinath temple with her rumored boyfriend, Raghav Juyal.

For the uninitiated, a video of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal went viral a few days back. The clip showed a woman hiding her face with a muffler and dressed in an identical outfit to that of Shehnaaz Gill. This is the reason that people constantly referred to the woman as Shehnaaz Gill.

Here's what Shehnaaz Gill posted:

Shehnaaz Gill's work in the industry

Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming, sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Kundrra. While the 30-year-old is a well-known name in the Punjab entertainment industry, Shehnaaz earned huge recognition after she participated in Bigg Boss 13.

She ended up as a third runner-up, losing to Asim Riaz (second runner-up) and Siddharth Shukla (winner). Her game as the Bigg Boss contestant acted as a breakthrough for her.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Did Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill visit Badrinath with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Raghav Juyal?