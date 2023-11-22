PIC: Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni misses love of his life Jasmin Bhasin; pens heartwarming note

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. The two keep posting about each other on social media expressing love. The celeb couple is known for giving out major relationship goals, too. Recently, Aly Goni uploaded a picture of him and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin as he misses the latter. He even dropped a heartwarming note for her.

Aly Goni's latest social media post

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni knows how to make Jasmin Bhasin blush. The actor often drops sweet pictures of the love of his life, thereby treating his fans and giving 'Aww' moments. A few minutes ago, Aly shared a snap with Jasmin as he misses her while the actress is busy shooting for a Punjabi film in London. Aly captioned it, "Kuch bhi khaas nahi aaj kal..tu jo paas nahi aaj kal (Nothing is special these days as you are not here)."

Look at Aly Goni's recent post here:

The photo shows Aly and Jasmin looking at each other with love and charm. While the former looks simply hot in a black hoodie and cap, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is seen wearing an orange sweater. She added grace to her style by pairing it with a blue overcoat.

Jasmin Bhasin reacts to Aly Goni's post

Reacting to the heart-melting message, Jasmin commented, "I'm comingggg very very soon (two red heart emojis). Replying to it, Aly Goni dropped a red heart emoji.

Further, others, including Disha Parmar, also dropped a comment. She wrote, "Aww..that's cute."

Have a look at the reactions:

About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's love relationship

After entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin soon started creating headlines owing to their close friendship. The duo always supported each other throughout the game. However, as soon as Bigg Boss 14 wrapped itself up, they confirmed sharing a romantic relationship and dating each other.

Both actors never fail to make their fans gush over their cute and adorable pictures. In fact, it was during their time in the reality show that netizens created #jasly to trend on social media.

