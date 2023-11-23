PIC: Bigg Boss 14’s Jasmin Bhasin counting days to meet boyfriend Aly Goni; shares unseen selfie

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin never miss supporting and showering love on one another. The celeb couple is one of the most talked about lovebirds in the industry. In fact, giving out major relationship goals has kept their fans always gushing over them. However, Jasmin and Aly are currently missing each other as the former is busy shooting in London. Recently, she shared an adorable snap with her boyfriend treating their fans.

Jasmin Bhasin's latest social media post

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin is currently in London. The actress is busy shooting her upcoming project and, hence, has been away from India. However, the distance between her and Aly Goni is making them miss each other more and more with each passing day. Expressing her emotions and love, Jasmin dropped an unseen selfie with Aly, passing a cute smile.

Look at Jasmin Bhasin's recent post here:

Captioning the post, Jasmin Bhasin wrote, " Can't wait to see you @alygoni Counting everyday." The photo shows the actress in a black t-shirt while Aly is wearing a casual sweatshirt. He also dons a goofy appearance with messy hair.

Aly Goni comments on Jasmin Bhasin's adorable post

It has been a few days since Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are wishing to meet as soon as they finish their work. However, after the Dil Se Dil Tak actress shared the heartwarming post, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly reacted to it with a 'GIF.'

Further, the post did not go unnoticed by their fans and admirers. The comment section is brimming with heart emojis. A fan wrote," We are so excited for your reunion and hoping for a beautiful reunion vlog. We all have been in this journey together in this whole month plus missing you two together." Another user commented, "Alyyyy we are counting every second with you."

About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's connection

After participating in Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin soon came close and formed a bond. Throughout their time inside the Bigg Boss 14 premises, the duo showed support and admiration for each other. Eventually, after Bigg Boss 14 ended, they confirmed sharing a romantic relationship. Interestingly, netizens created #jasly while the two were in the controversial reality show.

