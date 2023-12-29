PIC: Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary receives heartfelt ‘get well soon’ message from Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia, who got popular after his impressive stint on Bigg Boss 15, is quite close to Udaariyaan fame, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actress is presently going through difficult times because of a medical issue. She keeps receiving wishes from her fans, followers, and industry friends for a speedy recovery. Recently, Rajiv also hoped for the same. He extended his wishes to Priyanka through an adorable photo and a heartfelt note.

Rajiv Adatia expresses concern over Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s health

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rajiv Adatia dropped a frame featuring him with good friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In the image, Rajiv and Priyanka are dressed casually while flashing their smiles. The former is seen holding a cake in his hand.

Alongside the picture, Rajiv penned, “Get well soon @Priyankachaharchoudhary jaldi se mein aaraha hoon tera dimag khane ke liye (I am coming soon to see you and tease you).” Priyanka reposted Rajiv’s story and wrote, “Can’t wait to see you.”

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia’s Instagram story:

The news of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary being unwell broke out after a video of her Udaariyaan co-star and rumored boyfriend Ankit Gupta ( https://www.pinkvilla.com/celebrity/ankit-gupta ) leaving an interview midway got viral on X. He quoted ‘medical emergency’ as the reason for his sudden exit. Later, Priyanka acknowledged the same but did not divulge much about which illness she is suffering from. Amidst health issues, the encouraging messages from her fans and friends act as a source of strength for her. She often takes time to thank her well-wishers on social media.

About Rajiv Adatia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Rajiv Adatia is a model, businessman, and social media influencer who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 15. He came out to be one of the most entertaining contestants on the show. Rajiv later participated in Rohit Shetty hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a famous face of Indian Television. The actress began her acting journey with ColorsTV’s show Gathbandhan in 2019. She gained prominence after featuring in the popular show Udaariyaan. Priyanka bid adieu to the daily soap in 2022 to participate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 with Ankit by her side. She ended up becoming the second runner-up on the show. As per speculations, the gorgeousness is all set to star next in an untitled project with Tushar Kapoor.

