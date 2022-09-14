PIC: Dheeraj Dhoopar adores his baby boy Zayn and calls him his 'happy place'; Vinny Arora comments
Dheeraj Dhoopar is presently a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are on cloud nine these days since they have embraced parenthood for the first time. The duo welcomed their baby boy on August 10, 2022, and were overjoyed as they shared this amazing news with fans on social media. Dheeraj and Vinny often update their followers about their personal and professional life. Recently, the Kundali Bhagya actor shared a photo with his newborn baby and announced that they named him Zayn.
Today, Dheeraj again treated his fans by dropping an adorable picture with his little munchkin Zayn. In this photo, he hugged his bundle of joy as both are seen lying down on a bed. Sharing this picture on his Instagram handle, Dheeraj captioned it as, "My happy place." Fans flooded the comment section of this post by showering love on this father-son duo. Vinny Arora also dropped a comment on this picture and wrote, "My world."
Dheeraj and Vinny's love tale:
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are among the most adored couples in the TV industry. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. It was like love at first sight for the duo, and their off-screen chemistry was undeniable. The couple dated for nearly 7 years and then decided to get married. They tied the knot in 2016.
Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional commitments:
After exiting Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj is all set to entertain his fans by featuring in a new daily soap titled 'Sherdil Shergill' opposite Surbhi Chandna. The show is all set to air on Colors TV from 26th September, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.
At present, Dheeraj is busy swooning the hearts of the audience by showcasing his exceptional dance moves on the most popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar REVEALS his baby boy’s name as he shares an adorable PIC with him; Find Out