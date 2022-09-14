PIC: Dheeraj Dhoopar adores his baby boy Zayn and calls him his 'happy place'; Vinny Arora comments

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are on cloud nine these days since they have embraced parenthood for the first time. The duo welcomed their baby boy on August 10, 2022, and were overjoyed as they shared this amazing news with fans on social media. Dheeraj and Vinny often update their followers about their personal and professional life. Recently, the Kundali Bhagya actor shared a photo with his newborn baby and announced that they named him Zayn.

Today, Dheeraj again treated his fans by dropping an adorable picture with his little munchkin Zayn. In this photo, he hugged his bundle of joy as both are seen lying down on a bed. Sharing this picture on his Instagram handle, Dheeraj captioned it as, "My happy place." Fans flooded the comment section of this post by showering love on this father-son duo. Vinny Arora also dropped a comment on this picture and wrote, "My world."