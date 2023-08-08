PIC: How Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih showered love on her boyfriend in the most special way

Anjum Fakih is well-known for portraying the role of Srishti in Kundali Bhagya. She had been a part of the show from its start and opted to leave it after nearly 6 years. After leaving the show, the actress appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but got evicted in the second week of the show.

In March, the actress introduced her fans to the love of her life. She grabbed all attention for posting a photo with her boyfriend on her official Instagram handle. Today on August 8, the actress once again grabbed the attention of her fans when she posted a picture with her boyfriend Rohit Jadhav.

Anjum Faikh showers love on her boyfriend with a beautiful note

Today, Anjum Faikh posted a picture of her social media handle with her boyfriend and pen down a beautiful note for him. She wrote, “I promise to be your halve Till death do us part… And I won’t shy admitting Your name is inked on my heart…...#loveisallweneed #foreverwalapyaar #anhit”

In the photo, we can see the couple twinning in the most miraculous way. Rohit Jadhav is spotted wearing a black t-shirt and Anjum can be seen wearing a colorful flowery top or kurta.

Many celebrities commented on Anjum’s post including Shraddha Arya, Soundous Moufakir, Sana Sayyad, Sanjay Gagnani, and many more. Fans also congratulated the couple, some wrote, “www.. Nazar na lage aap dono ko”, “Congratulations best wishes to both of you” while others speculated if the couple had tied a knot secretly and commented, “Married??”

Anjum Faikh and Rohit Jadhav completed two years of togetherness in March 2023.

Anjum Faikh’s success story

Anjum Faikh started her career in modeling when she was just 19. Slowly she made her way into the television entertainment industry. She started getting recognition from her role in Kundali Bhagya after which she also did a cameo in Ekta Kapoor's other productions Dil Hi Toh Hai and Naagin 5.

Recently, Faikh was seen in Rohit Shetty’s thriller stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and received all the love from the audience for performing death defying stunts.

