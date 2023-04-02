PIC: Indian Idol 13 host Aditya Narayan beats Covid-19 for the third time, says 'Grateful for this life'

Aditya Narayan is a prominent singer, actor, and host, who has been part of the entertainment industry for many years. Aditya needs no introduction as he has already carved a special corner in the hearts of the masses with his melodious voice. He stepped into showbiz at a very tender age and starred in numerous films. At present, this singer-host is busy anchoring India's popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 13. Judged by Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, the grand finale of Indian Idol 13 will be held today, April 2.

Aditya Narayan's post:

As Indian Idol season 13 comes to an end today, Aditya Narayna took to his social media handle and penned a long note thanking everyone for being a part of this journey. However, in this note, Aditya made a shocking revelation that he had recovered from Covid-19 for the third time. Sharing his pictures, Aditya wrote, "Beat COVID for the third time! Still alive, still smiling & still grateful for this wonderful life."

He wrote, "Hosting Indian Idol has been a top notch experience all these years. We have witnessed unprecedented success and love from our audience. In almost 20 years and 13 seasons of its run on Indian television, it has had about 320 episodes. In just the past 3 1/2 years and 3 seasons that I’ve been a part of it, I have hosted about 200 of them! We’ve had a great run. Thank you team. Thank you to my big brothers @realhimesh & @vishaldadlani for everything. You are real ones."

Aditya further wrote, "Thank you dearest @nehakakkar. Thank you Neeraj, the unsung hero of music reality tv. Thank you director @saahilc15 writer @sidheartdey CD @amitpuri087 @kalsekarharshal ACD @nidhimoonysingh & @kritikalunawat. Thank you to the entire team at @the.contentteamofficial & @fremantleindia I will miss this but most importantly, I will miss you all dearly. Glad that I recovered just in time to host the finale! Watch #IndianIdol tonight at 8 on @sonytvofficial."

Take a look at his post here-

On the personal front, Aditya Narayan got married to his longtime girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal, in an intimate ceremony on 1 December 2020. Aditya and Shweta were blessed with a baby girl on 24th February 2022 and named her Tvisha.

Aditya Narayan's career:

Aditya Narayan has been a part of several films such as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes, and Rangeela. He has a long successful history in the industry and has delivered some of the superhit songs to the masses. Apart from singing, Aditya is also known for his impeccable hosting skills and has been a host for many popular shows on Television. He proved his hosting prowess in several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge (series), X Factor India, Entertainment Ki Raat, Rising Star 3, Kitchen Champion, Indian Idol 11, Indian Idol 12, Superstar Singer 2, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sapnon Ki Shuruwaat.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aditya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa join hands to host a unique gaming reality show 'Bzinga'