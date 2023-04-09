PIC: Jasmin Bhasin flaunts her glamourous 'casual vanity van look'; Here's how Aly Goni takes a dig at her

Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin is known as one of the most stylish and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The diva has proved her mettle with her acting prowess in numerous shows and films. And while she is a delight to watch onscreen, her social media activities have also kept the audiences engaged. Jasmin is quite active on her social media handle and often shares her whereabouts. The actress never fails to impress the fashion police with her amazing style sense.

Jasmin Bhasin's new PIC:

A few hours ago, Jasmin Bhasin took to her social media handle and shared a few snaps with her fans and followers. In this snap, the actress looks glamorous as she is wearing a bright yellow corset top and bottoms. Her high-definition makeup and wavy tresses just elevate her entire look. Sharing these snaps, Jasmin captioned, Just a casual vanity van look (laughing emoticon)" As soon as these snaps were up, Aly Goni was quick enough to take a cute dig at Jasmin's caption and wrote, "But it’s a makeup room." Aly dropped another comment and this time complimenting her he wrote, "And u look pretty."

Take a look at her PIC here-

Speaking about their personal life, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni fell in love during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Ever since the two made their relationship public, they have never skipped a chance to express their love for each other. Be it through their cute gestures for each other or love-dipped social media posts, Aly and Jasmin gave major couple goals and proved their immense love for one another. The couple's fans adorably call them as 'Jasly'.

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. She also appeared in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. She recently made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin was last seen in a web series titled 'Jab We Matched' which streamed online on Amazon mini TV.

