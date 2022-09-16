PIC: Karan Wahi is too hot to handle as he flaunts his chiseled body at his 'Thirsty Thirtees'
Karan Wahi is presently a part of the popular daily soap Channa Meraya and stars opposite Niyati Fatnani
Karan Wahi is among the popular actors in the entertainment world and has been a part of numerous daily soaps, and has also hosted several reality shows. Karan made his television debut with the show Remix, and post this, he made a notable space in the hearts of the audiences. Speaking about his social life, the actor has maintained quite an active presence on his social media handle.
Today, Karan took to his social media handle and took Instagram by storm by sharing his jaw-dropping mirror selfie. In this photo, the actor is wearing a green cap and flaunts his chiseled body. Sharing this picture, he captioned, "ThirsTy ThirTees #thurstday." Karan's friends were quick enough to tease the actor and flooded his comment section. Karan V Grover wrote, "Since u r at it .. mere liye bhi 3-4 abs bana de pls." Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Kutte... Show off.... sannu bhi chahida."
On the personal front, Karan has been dating Uditi Singh for some years now. He made his relationship official by sharing a post on social media.
Karan Wahi's career:
Karan made his television debut with the show Remix. After the show, he has been part of numerous TV shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others. Karan has also been part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Box Cricket League 2, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.
Karan also hosted numerous popular shows like Nach Baliye 5, Indian Idol Junior, Dance India Dance Super Moms, Dance India Dance 7, and many more. Karan starred in 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' along with Anya Singh, Nakuul Mehta, and Jaaved Jaaferi and essayed a pivotal role. Karan is presently a part of the popular daily soap 'Channa Meraya' opposite Niyati Fatnani.
