PIC: Karan Wahi is too hot to handle as he flaunts his chiseled body at his 'Thirsty Thirtees'

Karan Wahi is among the popular actors in the entertainment world and has been a part of numerous daily soaps, and has also hosted several reality shows. Karan made his television debut with the show Remix, and post this, he made a notable space in the hearts of the audiences. Speaking about his social life, the actor has maintained quite an active presence on his social media handle.

Today, Karan took to his social media handle and took Instagram by storm by sharing his jaw-dropping mirror selfie. In this photo, the actor is wearing a green cap and flaunts his chiseled body. Sharing this picture, he captioned, "ThirsTy ThirTees #thurstday." Karan's friends were quick enough to tease the actor and flooded his comment section. Karan V Grover wrote, "Since u r at it .. mere liye bhi 3-4 abs bana de pls." Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Kutte... Show off.... sannu bhi chahida."