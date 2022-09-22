PIC: Karan Wahi wishes his 'fav' Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday; Actress REACTS
Karan Wahi is presently a part of the daily soap Channa Meraya.
Karan Wahi is among the popular actors in the entertainment world and has been a part of numerous daily soaps, and hosted several reality shows. Karan made his television debut with the show Remix. Speaking about his social life, the actor is active on social media. Having said that, the actor recently took to his Instagram handle to wish Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday.
On September 21, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her birthday, and the actress received wishes from all corners. Amongst all, Karan Wahi also shared a picture with the diva on his Instagram handle and wished her on the occasion. Karan wrote, "Happy Birthday FAv @kareenakapoorkhan May you always be as Beautiful and Kind as you are. Love and Only Love for u MRs KHAN". Kareena also reposted this post on her Instagram story and dropped a heart emoji for Karan's wish.
On the professional front, Karan has been part of numerous TV shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kahani Hamari... Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others. Karan has also been part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Box Cricket League 2, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.
Karan also hosted numerous popular shows like Nach Baliye 5, Indian Idol Junior, Dance India Dance Super Moms, Dance India Dance 7, and many more. Karan starred in 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' along with Anya Singh, Nakuul Mehta, and Jaaved Jaaferi and essayed a pivotal role. Karan is presently a part of the popular daily soap 'Channa Meraya' opposite Niyati Fatnani.
