PIC: Karan Wahi wishes his 'fav' Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday; Actress REACTS

Karan Wahi is among the popular actors in the entertainment world and has been a part of numerous daily soaps, and hosted several reality shows. Karan made his television debut with the show Remix. Speaking about his social life, the actor is active on social media. Having said that, the actor recently took to his Instagram handle to wish Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday.

On September 21, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her birthday, and the actress received wishes from all corners. Amongst all, Karan Wahi also shared a picture with the diva on his Instagram handle and wished her on the occasion. Karan wrote, "Happy Birthday FAv @kareenakapoorkhan May you always be as Beautiful and Kind as you are. Love and Only Love for u MRs KHAN". Kareena also reposted this post on her Instagram story and dropped a heart emoji for Karan's wish.