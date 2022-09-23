PIC: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Tushar Kalia wishes his fiancee Triveni Barman on her birthday

Today, Triveni Barman celebrates her birthday and on this occasion, Tushar Kalia wished his fiancee in the most adorable way. He shared Triveni's gorgeous picture in which she is dressed in a bright yellow saree and looks beautiful. Sharing this photo, Tushar captioned, "Happy birthday my (heart emoticon)". Tushar's fans have flooded his comment section and have dropped birthday wishes for Triveni.

Tushar Kalia is among the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry and has been in the showbiz world for a long time. He is an exceptionally talented choreographer, who has judged several shows and has worked with numerous actors over these years. Speaking about his love life, Tushar exchanged rings with his longtime girlfriend Triveni Barman in May 2022. Since then, the two have been treating their fans and followers by sharing their mushy pictures and constantly showering love on each other.

For the unversed, Tushar Kalia and Triveni Barman got engaged before the choreographer left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting in Cape Town. The wedding date has not been revealed yet and their fans are eagerly waiting for the two to announce it.

Earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, when Tushar was asked whether leaving soon after their engagement was a tough decision, Tushar said, "Yeah, but the thing is that she is very supportive and insisted that you should do the show. I told her about its timeline, but she is very supportive, caring and said that you should do the show. She is supporting me, and I know that she is very relaxed and calm, and when she is calm, I am also very calm on the show. She knows that I am going to give my best for the show, and that’s what I am going for,” Tushar is performing well on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and is among the top finalists of the show.

On the professional front, Tushar Kalia was a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He also judged Dance Deewane along with actress Madhuri Dixit.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Tushar Kalia shares mushy PIC with fiancée Triveni Barman