PIC: Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat bumps into THIS Bollywood actor in gym; calls him 'God'

Paras Kalnawat is a renowned actor in the entertainment industry and has risen to be audiences' favorite actor. His dedication, good looks, and performance helped him amass a massive fanbase. While he gives his best to his professional life, Paras is also known for being focused on his fitness and health. He hits the gym regularly and shares glimpses of his fitness routine with his fans. Today, the actor ran into Bollywood superstar Sonu Sood at the gym and even clicked a picture with him.

Paras Kalnawat meets Sonu Sood:

Taking to his Instagram profile, Paras Kalnawat dropped a picture with Sonu Sood. In this photo, Paras and Sonu are dressed in athleisure. Sharing this snap, Paras captioned, "Right next to the God @sonu_sood #SonuSood #AfterAges #Messiah #God #NagpurBoys #ParasKalnawat."

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's post here-

For the uninformed, Paras Kalnawat has a massive fan following on his Instagram profile. He has 1.3 million followers on his Instagram handle and all his posts and reels go viral on social media. His social media helps his ardent fans to learn about his whereabouts.

About Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

Paras Kalnawat became a popular household face after portraying the role of Samar Shah in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. He has been a part of the show since its inception but took a midway exit in 2022. Later, when he was offered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras was keen on doing the show.

He then quit Anupamaa abruptly citing how he was not happy with his character graph on the show. Paras impressed fans by showcasing his dance skills on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. After his successful stint in the show, he was offered the lead role in another hit show, Kundali Bhagya.

Recently, Paras joined hands with Mannara Chopra for a new music album. Their song Dheere Dheere is set to release on June 27.

About Paras Kalnawat's role in Kundali Bhagya:

In Kundali Bhagya, Paras plays the lead character Rajveer Luthra. He was cast after the show took a time leap of 20 years. Along with him, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad were also cast in Kundali Bhagya after the time leap. Recently, Sana took a midway exit from the show. Reportedly, the actress is pregnant. After Sana's exit, Adrija Roy stepped in to essay the lead role in Kundali Bhagya.

