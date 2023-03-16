PIC: Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih introduces her better-half Rohit; Celebrates two years of togetherness

Anjum Fakih, who's one of the most loved actresses of our recent times has been a part of shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Kundali Bhagya. The actress has been a part of the show Kundali Bhagya for several years now and shares a strong friendship with the show's lead Shraddha Arya. The two of them are often seen goofing around or partying with one another when they are not shooting. Anjum enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, the actress took to her social media and introduced her partner to her fans.

Anjum Fakih makes her relationship official

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anjum penned a long note along with a picture with her partner. She wrote ‘When karma plays it’s part When you are destined to be together Then you know it all by heart The love will brew always and forever When I pondered the journey so far I saw you healing my deepest scars Your warmth your love Can’t compute its depth and length I will be your lady dove You be my greatest strength Happy 2 years to us my boo And here I am going to admit Introducing here my love Rohit Yea he is the Hit in #ANHIT Happy 2 years boo.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, co-stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Supriya Shukla and many others reacted to her post.

Check out the post here

About Kundali Bhagya

The show originally featured Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, Supriya Shukla, and Anjum Fakih in titular roles. Last year, Dheeraj quit the show, and Shakti Arora (Arjun) entered the family of Kundali Bhagya. A new track was developed to create a love track between Preeta and Arjun. Well, now the show is all set to take a 20-year leap with all new cast.

