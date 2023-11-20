PIC: Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat-Sana Sayyad complete 200 episodes together; fans celebrate milestone

After Anupamaa, Paras Kalnawat went on to star as Rajveer Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. The actor is cast opposite Sana Sayyad in the show. While the onscreen duo is already loved by the audience, they recently completed 200 episodes together in the show. Paras shared a few pictures on Instagram and extended gratitude toward fans.

Paras Kalnawat-Sana Sayyad enjoy milestone together

Fans are no strangers to watching Kundali Bhagya topping TRP charts and earning milestones. But there's surely a reason for Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad to celebrate as they complete 200 episodes together. To make the special moment memorable, the Anupamaa actor dropped a picture holding a cake while sharing it with Sana.

He captioned the post, "200 episodes of #PalVeer." Further, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to fans and admirers of #PalVeer, the actor wrote, "Thank You So Much For Your Love, Love You All."

Fans drop sweet messages for Paras Kalnawat-Sana Sayyad

In no time, the comment section for the post started brimming with wishes. One of the comments read, "The only couple that brings happiness when seen and longing when not seen all love only #palveer." Another fan wrote: "Congrats @paras_kalnawat u r so good person. I am biggest fan for you. I pray God u always blessed. Meny meny congratulations."

Further, one of the users commented, "lovely jodi palveer bs yesi hi aapki jodi agebhi bane rahe. Palveer love (Palveer is a lovely pair. May this duo remain the same even in the coming days)."

Sana Sayyad says a grateful thanks to her fans

As Sana Sayyad and her co-star reached a milestone and completed 200 episodes together, the former updated her story.

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya premiered in 2017, originally starring Shraddha Arya as Dr. Preeta Arora Luthra and Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra. However, for now, the latter is played by Shakti Anand. Speaking of Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad, the two joined the cast in 2023 as Rajeev and Palki, respectively.

