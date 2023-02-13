PICS: Munawar Faruqui meets his friend and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan after 135 days, pens a note for him

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale episode hosted by Salman Khan was held on February 12, in which rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of this popular controversial reality show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, and Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. His real and raw personality helped him to stand out from other the other contestants, and viewers loved his unfiltered personality. Owing to his grand win, fans, friends and colleagues are showering love on MC Stan.

Today, popular comedian Munawar Faruqui took to his social media handle and shared pictures with his friend MC Stan as he met the latter after a long time. In these photos, we also see Nimirt Kaur Ahluwalia posing with Munawar and MC Stan. Sharing these photos with the Bigg Boss 16 winner, Munawar wrote, "My star staring at sun after 135 days (trophy) leke aa gaye! Haq se full! @m___c___stan merabhai im so happy for you you will have this brother of yours always by your side! No matter what."

Take a look at Munawar's post here-

Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up, Shiv Thakare also took to his Instagram handle, and dropped a picture with MC Stan and congratulated him for lifting the trophy. Shiv wrote, "Aakhir Hum Jeet Gaye Congrats Maam @m___c___stan for lifting the Trophy and becoming Winner of Bigg Boss 16 Haq Se Mandali Trophy Mandali Hi Leke Aayi."

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also shared a picture with MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and Shiv Thakare holding the trophy on her Instagram story. Nimrit wrote, "So So happy for you @m___c___stan #WinnerBiggBoss16. Congratulations @shivthakare9 on being the Runner Up. #haqsemandali."

About MC Stan:

MC Stan is a popular name in the entertainment industry, he is known for his exceptional rapping skills. He is an Indian Hip hop artist, who has been born and raised in Pune, Maharashtra.

After winning Bigg Boss 16, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, MC Stan opened up on his future plans and said that he already has an all-India tour planned. MC Stan plans to drop some of his songs as fans are eagerly waiting for his releases. On the professional front, he also wants to step outside his boundary and explore music in languages other than Hindi. He concludes by saying, “Khush rahne ka, and mom dad k sath ghar pe rahne ka (I want to be happy and spend time with mom and dad at home).”

Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the season was full of surprises, and the contestants and makers left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their content. After announcing MC Stan as the winner of the season, Bigg Boss 16 has drawn its curtain down today, February 12.