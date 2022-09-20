PIC: Nakuul Mehta sports kajal with a trendy funky outfit, says he is waiting for his 'Gulaabo'

Nakuul Mehta is a popular actor in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. He started his acting career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He then proved his acting prowess in several other shows and became popular amongst the masses. His cute looks and acting chops are the most adored things in the showbiz world. Nakuul has an active presence on his social media handle and often shares amazing pictures with his family and entertaining reels.
Today, Nakuul shared a breathtaking photo on his Instagram handle, and looks handsome in a trendy outfit. The Ishqbaaaz actor donned a printed white shirt and donned a black printed jacket on it and paired them with black pants. Nakuul's fascinating look swooned many hearts, and sharing this photo, Nakuul captioned, "Gulaabo". Fans have flooded the comment section and have applauded Nakuul's fashion sense.
On the personal front, Nakuul is married to his long-time girlfriend, Jankee Parekh. Nakuul and Jankee are married for almost 10 years now and they have a son named Sufi. They are known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, the key to keeping the romance alive for years. The couple frequently posts family pictures and has a separate dedicated Instagram account for baby Sufi. Nakuul Mehta was awarded the Super Stylish TV Star Male title at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.
On the professional front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. At present, Nakuul Mehta plays the main lead in the popular daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 opposite Disha Parmar.
