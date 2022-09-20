PIC: Nakuul Mehta sports kajal with a trendy funky outfit, says he is waiting for his 'Gulaabo'

Nakuul Mehta is a popular actor in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. He started his acting career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He then proved his acting prowess in several other shows and became popular amongst the masses. His cute looks and acting chops are the most adored things in the showbiz world. Nakuul has an active presence on his social media handle and often shares amazing pictures with his family and entertaining reels.

Today, Nakuul shared a breathtaking photo on his Instagram handle, and looks handsome in a trendy outfit. The Ishqbaaaz actor donned a printed white shirt and donned a black printed jacket on it and paired them with black pants. Nakuul's fascinating look swooned many hearts, and sharing this photo, Nakuul captioned, "Gulaabo". Fans have flooded the comment section and have applauded Nakuul's fashion sense.