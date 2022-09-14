PIC: Rajiv Adatia thanks Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami for a lovely dinner and feels good as he meets Sana Makbul
Rajiv Adatia is presently a part of Rohit Shetty's popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.
Rajiv Adatia is among the well-known personalities in the showbiz world and came into the limelight after being a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Rajiv is popular in the entertainment industry. He enjoys a huge fan following who shower love on him for his realistic attitude and entertaining skills. He is also connected to his fans through social media and often drops pictures and videos for his followers.
Recently, popular actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami hosted Rajiv at their new abode for dinner. Rajiv took to his social media handle and shared a group picture on his Instagram story. We see Rajiv Adatia, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami and Sana Mukbul posing for this picture. Sharing this photo, Rajiv wrote, "Thank you Arjun @arjunbijlani and @nehaswamibijlani for the lovely dinner! And always good to see you @divasana."
Rajiv Adatia in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:
Rajiv Adatia is presently winning hearts with his exceptional performance in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. His fun banter with host Rohit Shetty and his hilarious jokes is being loved by the audiences. During his journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, he formed a great bond with Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal, Mr. Faisu, Rubina Dilaik, and others as well.
Speaking about Arjun Bijlani, the actor has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.
