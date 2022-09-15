PIC: Raqesh Bapat pens an inspirational poem about life: 'Chaar din ki zindagi hai, bas chain se basar kijiye'
Raqesh Bapat was a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT.
Raqesh Bapat has been a prominent celebrity in the entertainment industry for many years. The actor started his career as a model and got his first break with the Hindi film 'Tum Bin'. Later, he featured in his first television show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' and post this, he has been a part of numerous popular shows. Along with acting, Raqesh also has a special interest in art and often flaunts his artistic skills by painting, sculpting, writing poetry, and so on.
Today, again Raqesh took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself. Sharing this photo, Raqesh penned an insiprational poem about living the life to the fullest. He wrote, "न चादर बड़ी कीजिये, न ख्वाहिशें दफन कीजिये, चार दिन की ज़िन्दगी है, बस चैन से बसर कीजिये…न परेशान किसी को कीजिये, न हैरान किसी को कीजिये, कोई लाख गलत भी बोले, बस मुस्कुरा कर छोड़ दीजिये… न रूठा किसी से कीजिये, न झूठा वादा किसी से कीजिये, कुछ फुरसत के पल निकालिये, कभी खुद से भी मिला कीजिये.."
Speaking of Raqesh's personal life, he appeared in the reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, where his relationship with Shamita Shetty became quite popular among the masses. Even after coming out of the show, the couple was often spotted together in the city. However, recently the two parted ways and announced their separation on social media.
Raqesh Bapat's career:
Raqesh was appreciated for his acting skills in several shows like Seven, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Tu Aashiqui, and others. He has also worked in movies including Tum Bin, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, Heroine, Gippi, and others. He was also seen in a Marathi movie, 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao'.
