PIC: Raqesh Bapat pens an inspirational poem about life: 'Chaar din ki zindagi hai, bas chain se basar kijiye'

Raqesh Bapat has been a prominent celebrity in the entertainment industry for many years. The actor started his career as a model and got his first break with the Hindi film 'Tum Bin'. Later, he featured in his first television show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' and post this, he has been a part of numerous popular shows. Along with acting, Raqesh also has a special interest in art and often flaunts his artistic skills by painting, sculpting, writing poetry, and so on.

Today, again Raqesh took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself. Sharing this photo, Raqesh penned an insiprational poem about living the life to the fullest. He wrote, "न चादर बड़ी कीजिये, न ख्वाहिशें दफन कीजिये, चार दिन की ज़िन्दगी है, बस चैन से बसर कीजिये…न परेशान किसी को कीजिये, न हैरान किसी को कीजिये, कोई लाख गलत भी बोले, बस मुस्कुरा कर छोड़ दीजिये… न रूठा किसी से कीजिये, न झूठा वादा किसी से कीजिये, कुछ फुरसत के पल निकालिये, कभी खुद से भी मिला कीजिये.."