Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the television world. She is known for her role in Choti Bahu and also for her impeccable fashion choices. The stylish mom who embraced motherhood last year is a fashionista and her social media is proof.

Recently, Rubina shared some pictures in a blue kurta on her social media handles, giving some major inspiration for summer fashion.

Rubina Dilaik sets trends with serene blue kurta

The Bigg Boss 14 fame took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a bunch of pictures in blue Kurta. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “My summer comfort be like.”

The Choti Bahu actress looked stunning in a blue Fida viscose Chikankari kurta garara set. The outfit featured floral motifs with intricate embroidery delicately placed on the handmade chikankari kurti. This lively, hand-embroidered Lucknowi chikankari kurta set brings the beauty of blooming springs and serenity.

Rubina accessorized her look with silver oxidized jewelry, wearing a striking silver jhumka. She tied her hair in a sleek bun with minimal makeup, enhancing her natural beauty.

And here’s the best part, this stylish Kurta set is from the brand called The Chikan Label and it costs only Rs. 6,499! Rubina Dilaik shows you can look great without spending too much money.

Fan reactions

As soon as Rubina shared the pictures on social media, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “Love your dress, your looking gorgeous as usual..Where's the sharara from?” Another fan commented, “The dresses look so good on you, Rubi.”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik became popular through her role as Radhika Shastri in the TV show Choti Bahu. She showcased her talent in successful TV series like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

She has also participated in reality shows and won Bigg Boss 14. Additionally, she showcased her skills in other reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, further establishing her presence in the television industry.

Speaking about her personal life, Dilaik married actor Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018. The couple welcomed twin girls, Jeeva and Edhaa, on November 27, 2023.

