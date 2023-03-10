PIC: Shaheer Sheikh pens a heartfelt note as Rajan Shahi helps him fulfill his passion; Find out what it is

Popular actor Shaheer Sheikh is among the most talented celebrity in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. His acting chops and charming persona make him the most loved actor in the showbiz world. He has been a part of the industry for more than a decade now and has explored different kinds of roles. Interestingly, the actor will soon be seen venturing into his passion and has announced this news on his social media.

Shaheer Sheikh's new post:

Today, Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media handle to share a new picture with popular producer Rajan Shahi and announced the big news. Shaheer revealed that because of Rajan Shahi, he will soon don the hat of a director and will direct a project. The actor penned a heartfelt note thanking Rajan for fulling his passion. Rajan even-handed a 'shagun ka lifafa' as the actor is all set to embark on a new journey.

Sharing the picture, Shaheer wrote, "I have always been grateful to you for all that you’ve given me, as producer…as a mentor and as an elder brother. But today is super special, as you’ve given me an opportunity to direct! Thank you for believing in me and allowing me to try my hand at something that has always been my passion! I will always be eternally grateful!"

Take a look at their PIC here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this post was up on the internet, fans and friends congratulated Shaheer for beginning this new exciting journey. Shaheer's wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor wrote, "So proud!". Helly Shah commented, "Wowww," Supriya Raina Shukla wrote, "All the best shaheer for your new journey... U will surely excel.. Once again. As passion drives us to our dreams...n we make them true... loads of love.. " Lataa Saberwal commented, "That's great," and many others congratulated Shaheer. Shaheer and his fans are on cloud nine since the actor will soon be seen exploring a new opportunity.

On the personal front, Shaheer Sheikh is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor and the couple has a daughter named Anaya. Rucikaa is a Senior VP and Creative Producer of Balaji Motion Pictures.

On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab.

