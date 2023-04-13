PIC: Sheezan Khan pens an emotional poem remembering ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma: 'Tujhe khone ka gham..'

Sheezan Khan, who essayed the lead role in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, has been reunited with his family. In the show, the actor starred opposite late actress Tunisha Sharma, who was also his ex-girlfriend. A few days ago, after his bail, Sheezan shared an emotional video remembering Tunisha and also penned a long note. In the poem, he expressed his love for the late actress and also shared a montage of the beautiful moments they had shared together while filming their show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Today, again, Sheezan shared a snap of his fondest memory with Tunisha as he remembered her.

Sheezan Khan's new post:

A few hours ago, Sheezan Khan took to his social media handle and shared a black and white picture with the late actress Tunisha Sharma. In this snap, both are all smiles as they have been captured candidly. Sheezan penned an emotional poem remembering Tunisha. The actor wrote, "Ek Roz Shaam Tanha, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, Aayi Toh Aisi Aayi Ke Bas Jaan Par Ban Aayi, Kayi Qisse hai Teri Baaton ke, Zamane Me Charche Hai Apni Mulaqaton Ke, Tujhe Khone Ka Gham Ya Tujhe Paane Ki Khushi, Yehi Khayal Hai Ab Bojhal Raaton Ke, Kabhi Ba Dastoor Aankh Lagi, Toh Yeh Bhi Khayal Aa Gaya, Jo Umr Tere Saath Guzar Na Saki Uspar Malaal Aa Gaya, Safhon Ki Tarha Chalte Rahe Karwaton Ke Silsile, Aaghaz Theek Se Hua Bhi Nahi, Anjaam Kaha Se Aa Gaya. - SHEEZAN KHAN."

Take a look at his post here-

For the uninitiated, Sheezan Khan made headlines after his ex-girlfriend-co-star Tunisha committed suicide in his makeup room on the sets of the show. He was taken to custody on December 25, 2022, in abetment to a suicide case and was granted bail after 69 days by a local court in Maharashtra on March 4. The actor is getting back to his daily routine, and at present, he is traveling with his sister and has been sharing glimpses on social media.

Sheezan Khan’s professional career:

Sheezan Khan began his acting career in 2013 after starring in the hit show Jodha Akbar and essayed Sultan Murad Mirza. The actor then starred in several other shows such as Silsila Pyaar Ka, wherein he played the role of Vinay Saxena. Sheezan Khan then starred in numerous other shows such as Chandra Nandini, Prithi Vallab-Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Tara From Satara, Nazar 2, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar, and more. He was last seen in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kaabul wherein he essayed the role of Ali Baba opposite late actress Tunisha Sharma.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Actress Saanvie Tallwar to play antagonist in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul