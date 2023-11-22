PIC: Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari enjoy vacation amidst snow; their chic look make fans gush

Shweta Tiwari is a household name and has earned huge recognition in the television industry. The versatile actress has impressed fans with her acting mettle and sweet personality. Currently, she is enjoying vacation amidst the snow with her son Reyansh and daughter Palak Tiwari. As they spend quality time together, Shweta and her daughter share glimpses of their family trip.

Shweta Tiwari joyously poses with her children

After the 'Me and Mine' series of pictures, Shweta Tiwari dropped another series of photos from the family vacation. The recent post gives a sneak peek into her delightful trip to the hills. The first snap shows the actress posing overwhelmingly with her son Reyansh and daughter Palak Tiwari. She looks gorgeous while flaunting her black outfit.

Shweta Tiwari wears a black jacket and matching trousers. What aced her style is the sunglasses! She made sure to leave her fans awestruck once again with her timeless beauty.

Look at Shweta Tiwari's photo here!

Another snap from the series shows Shweta having fun with Reyansh and Palak Tiwari. The three posed for a'sun-kissed' photo that did not go unnoticed by fans. Further, Reyansh steals the limelight for the third picture. Don't miss out on the beautiful hills and snow, which add charm to the background.

The following snap catches fans' attention as Shweta Tiwari's charm makes them gush. Her sweetness and joy in holding snow in her hands convey it all!

Reacting to the heartwarming post, fans could not resist praising Shweta Tiwari for her stunning look. Fans also dropped heart emojis, expressing their admiration for the actress and her children.

Palal Tiwari's gorgeous pictures from vacation will melt your heart

Palak Tiwari is raising the internet's temperature as she shares a few glimpses from her family trip. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fame donned coffee-colored thermals while posing in the picturesque hills. She gives off chic vibes with her minimal look. Messy open tresses, a black jacket, and brown boots complimented her style.

While sharing the photo series with her fans, Palak captioned it, "Your average holiday girly." Netizens could not help but fall in love with her beauty and charm. The comment section is flooded with red heart emojis.

Watch Palak Tiwari's post here!

