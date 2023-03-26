PIC: Smriti Irani pens a hilarious caption describing our Sunday mood; Find out how netizens REACT

Popular actress Smriti Irani (47) is among the most well-known celebrity in the entertainment industry and has a dedicated fan following. The actress-turned-politician is presently the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs. Despite being busy with her professional errands, Smriti manages to spend time on social media and is connected with her fans and followers. Her social media post receives an immense reaction from her followers. From sharing her throwback pictures to posting trending reels, she proves to be an ardent social media user.

Smriti Irani's new post:

Smriti Irani is known for sharing witty memes on social media and fans love her for her relatable content on social media. Today was no different! A few hours ago, Smriti took to her social media handle and shared a funny meme with her fans and followers. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress shared her picture wherein she is seen dressed in a golden saree and removing 'nazar (evil eye)' off a person. Sharing this candid snap of her, Smriti wrote, "When you want to ‘nazar utaro’ your Sunday so that it doesn’t become a Monday #dheereseaanabagiyanmeinMonday."

Fans and followers flooded Smriti's comment section and shared their hilarious reactions. Maniesh Paul also commented on Smriti's post and wrote, "Hahahahahaha good one." One fan wrote, "Best caption" whereas another netizen commented, "So cute. We all swear by that!!!"

Take a look at her post here-

Smriti Irani's professional life:

Smriti Irani was a participant in the Miss India pageantry in 1998. This veteran star made her television debut in 2000 and went on to feature in successful shows. She rose to stardom after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wherein she essayed the lead role of Tulsi Virani. Her performance brought her overnight fame and she soon became a household name. Post this, there was no looking back as she gained immense recognition and did several projects.

Apart from this, she proved her acting prowess in several popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Smriti Irani was told to shoot the day after having a miscarriage? Actress REVEALS