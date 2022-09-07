PIC: Surbhi Chandna starts shooting for Sherdil Shergill, says ‘Back to the chaos I love’

Surbhi Chandna is a popular name in the telly industry. She has proved her mettle in acting with numerous shows like Ishqbaaz, Naagin 5 and others. The actress is loved by fans for her stylish looks and vivacious personality. She is now playing the lead in a new show, Sherdil Shergill. She is paired opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in it. She will be seen playing the role of Manmeet Shergill in the show. Surbhi, who is all set to shine once again, is leaving no stone unturned to update fans of her whereabouts. Surbhi Chandna recently took to social media and shared a picture from her makeup room.

The promos of the show have been a hit and fans are excited to witness their bittersweet romance. Surbhi Chandna shared a picture in which she is seen getting dressed for the shooting of Sherdil Shergill. She wrote, “Back to the chaos I love’.

See picture here-