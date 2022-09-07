PIC: Surbhi Chandna starts shooting for Sherdil Shergill, says ‘Back to the chaos I love’
Surbhi Chandna shares BTS picture as she starts shoot for Sherdil Shergill.
Surbhi Chandna is a popular name in the telly industry. She has proved her mettle in acting with numerous shows like Ishqbaaz, Naagin 5 and others. The actress is loved by fans for her stylish looks and vivacious personality. She is now playing the lead in a new show, Sherdil Shergill. She is paired opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in it. She will be seen playing the role of Manmeet Shergill in the show. Surbhi, who is all set to shine once again, is leaving no stone unturned to update fans of her whereabouts. Surbhi Chandna recently took to social media and shared a picture from her makeup room.
The promos of the show have been a hit and fans are excited to witness their bittersweet romance. Surbhi Chandna shared a picture in which she is seen getting dressed for the shooting of Sherdil Shergill. She wrote, “Back to the chaos I love’.
On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz, starring opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was also seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi recently collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.
About Sherdil Shergill:
The show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story.
