PIC: Vivian Dsena pens a heartfelt note thanking his fans for supporting him, says 'I'm overwhelmed..'

Popular actor Vivian Dsena is among the most talented and well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Lately, Vivian has been making headlines owing to his personal life. Several reports were doing rounds which reported that the Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani has tied the knot with his girlfriend and a former Egyptian journalist, Nouran Aly, and also has a four-month-old daughter. However, it was a day ago when Vivian confirmed this to be true while talking to the Bombay Times. He also shared that he is extremely protective of his family and doesn't wish to bring them into the limelight. Furthermore, he wants to keep his personal and professional life separate.

Vivian Dsena's new post:

Vivian Dsena took to his social media handle and penned a long heartwarming note thanking his fans and followers for showering love on him. Sharing his picture, Vivian wrote, "I'm Overwhelmed With The Immense Love and Support You Guys Have Showered on Me ..So Blessed To Have Such Loving and Loyal fans; You've Always Been By My Side Through So Many Ups and Downs & You Guys have Never Failed To Make Me Feel Cherished and Appreciated ...Thank You So Much For Always Loving n Supporting Me For Who I Am…May Allah Bless All Of You Ramadan Mubarak."

Fans flooded Vivian's post and penned amazing comments for him and his family. Kishwer Merchantt also dropped a comment on Vivian's post and wrote, "Congratulations," Rajniesh Duggall wrote, "Wishing u and family a great life Vivian .. lots of love," and many others commented.

Take a look at his post here-

While talking to the Bombay Times, Vivian shared that he has been following Islam since 2019. He was born Christian and follows Islam now. He started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019.

For the uninformed, Vivian was earlier married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee. The couple was adored by their fans. However, things didn't work out between the couple, and they filed for a divorce in 2016, and the divorce was finalized in 2021.

Vivian's professional life:

Vivian Dsena has been a part of several shows such as Kasamh Se, Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Sirf Tum, and more. Vivian also participated in non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

