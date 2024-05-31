PIC: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla happily poses for ‘twinning’ moment with THIS co-actor
Samridhii Shukla and Anita Raaj captivate fans with their twinning moment on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Take a look!
Samridhii Shukla, known for her role as Abhira in the hit TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has captured the audiences’ hearts with her performance. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also a talented voice-over artist and she has dubbed for several projects.
Samridhii recently shared a picture with Anita Raaj, who portrays the role of Dadisa, from the sets of the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Samridhii Shukla twins with Anita Raj aka Dadisa
Samridhii Shukla took to her Instagram handle and shared some pictures from the sets of the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was seen twinning with Anita Raj. She wrote, “Yeh kaun twin kar raha hai, Our love story in a parallel universe.”
Samridhii radiated style and joy in a beautiful yellow lehenga with intricate embroidery and a fancy dupatta. She accessorized with a pearl necklace set and earrings, keeping her hair down in loose curls.
In another picture, the actress was seen under the Chandelier. She wrote, “Abhira sa twinning with Jhoomar sa.”
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there’s a tense relationship between Dadisa (Anita Raj) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Dadisa disapproves of Abhira due to her confidence and fearlessness. Even after the fake marriage revelation involving Armaan and Abhira, Dadisa still shows disrespect towards Abhira and questions her upbringing.
About Samriridhii Shukla’s role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira Sharma, she came into the show after the leap in Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's storyline. She is portraying the daughter of Akshara and Abhinav. The current plot of the show revolves around the increasing distance between Abhira and Armaan.
