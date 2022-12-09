PICS: Ahead of her sister's wedding, Charu Asopa looks beautiful and is all smiles as she poses with Ziana

Charu Asopa is one of the most talked about celebrities in the showbiz world and has a massive fan following. Amid her divorce news with estranged husband Rajeev Sen, Charu recently updated her fans that she is traveling to Bikaner to attend her sister Chintan's wedding. Seems like the actress is having a gala time as she enjoys the pre-wedding festivities and has shared several photos and videos from her sister's Sangeet and Haldi ceremony. Charu even shared her travel vlog when she jetted to Bikaner and later dropped the Sangeet vlog on her YouTube channel.

Ahead of her sister's wedding, Charu dropped a few glimpses of her with her little bundle of joy, Ziana . In these photos, the mother-daughter duo is all smiles as they deck up in glamorous outfits. Charu wore an embellished grey lehenga and looked ethereal, whereas Ziana looked super cute in a pastel color dress. Sharing these photos, Charu captioned, "We are ready and so excited for maasi’s wedding." Post this, Charu even shared a video, in which we get a close glimpse of her heavily embellished lehenga.

Take a look at the PICS here-

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were expected to sign their divorce papers on November 24, but as Rajeev was absent on that date, it got postponed. The second date was November 30 and as per Charu, Rajeev missed that date also. The estranged couple had then announced that they will be signing the divorce papers on November 5. However, both are tight-lipped about it and haven't shared any updates regarding their divorce.

Charu Asopa's work front:

Charu Asopa has appeared in several television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more. As per the recent news, Charu will soon be seen making a comeback on the Television screens and has signed a new show titled 'Joha