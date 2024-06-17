Aly Goni, one of the most popular actors is currently seen in the TV show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Eid is an important festival for Muslims worldwide. Eid al-Adha, also called the Festival of Sacrifice, brings families together to pray, wear new clothes, visit friends and family for meals, and help those in need.

Aly celebrated the occasion of Eid Al-Adha with close friends and family. He shared some pictures and extended his wishes on social media.

Aly Goni celebrates Eid Al-Adha with friends and family

A few hours ago, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with his friends. Aly was seen enjoying the festive spirit surrounded by close friends and family. The gathering included celebrities such as Jasmine Bhasin, Sussanne Khan, and Sonal Chauhan, all dressed in traditional attire, radiating joy and friendship.

Accompanying the post with the caption, he wrote, “Eid Mubarak.” The pictures captured happy moments of people laughing together, showing what Eid Al-Adha is about; praying, eating together, and helping others.

As soon as Aly Goni uploaded the pictures on social media, fellow celebrities like Karishma Tanna joined in to extend their wishes. Fans, too, flooded the comments section with messages of love and admiration for Aly. A fan wrote, “May the spirit of sacrifice bring you closer to Allah. Eid Mubarak!” Another fan commented, “My beautiful and favourite people.”

Advertisement

More about Aly Goni

Aly Goni is one of the most popular actors in the television industry, showcasing his talent in various shows. He began with MTV's Splitsvilla and gained popularity as Romesh Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein.

His popularity increased after participating in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9, and Bigg Boss 14. Currently, Aly appears in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment alongside Rahul Vaidya and other TV stars. He also stays active on social media, sharing his views on various pressing issues.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Kanika Mann weighs 25 kgs? Actress says ‘Don’t ask me please how I maintain this weight’