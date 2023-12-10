PICS: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly meets Sonali Bendre and Falguni Pathak at event; calls them 'precious'

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly keeps treating fans with her entertaining videos on social media. Recently, the actress attended a saree walkathon event along with several other celebrities, including Sonali Bendre and Falguni Pathak. The Anupamaa fame dropped a few heartwarming snapshots from the event, expressing her happiness over meeting her friends from the industry.

Rupali Ganguly shares her experience from the event

Taking to her official social media handle, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress shared several pictures that showed her delightfulness in meeting the other celebrities during the saree walkathon event. The event took place on December 10, and Rupali felt amazing wearing walking shoes and a saree.

She met Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and popular Gujarati folk singer Falguni Pathak. The Anupamaa fame also spent time with Jannat Zubair, Mini Mathur, Anita Dongre, Yasmin Karachiwala, Shain Chudasama Munot, and others.

Dropping the snaps, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Sun kissed and glowing. Every woman out there on this beautiful Sunday morning at Stride with Pride was beautiful, such a fantastic initiative @poonam.mahajan - my fellow fur babies ki sevadhaari Superb tha saree ke saath walking shoes Sareethon Anupamaa ne bhi yehi kiya tha … so good to see reel translate into real.”

Further, about meeting the celebs, she added, “Met precious people after yearrssss @iamsonalibendre you are my absolute gorgeous girl forever. Also Subah Subah met my favourite @falgunipathak12 ji. @sonalikul @minimathur @shaina_nc so nice seeing u itne Dino baad @jannatzubair29 @roublenagi @anitadongre @yasminkarachiwala felt so happy meeting u fabulous women. Truely it was a beautiful start to my Sunday… absolute Naari Shakti.”

Have a look at Rupali Ganguly’s new post:

Rupali Ganguly’s comeback in the television industry

After receiving widespread recognition and appreciation for essaying Monisha Sarabhai in the cult classic sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly made a winning comeback by signing the dotted lines as the lead in Anupamaa.

She plays the character of a middle-aged woman navigating through several life challenges and juggling between different responsibilities as a mother, daughter, and wife. It has been more than 3 years since Rupali has been a part of Anupamaa.

