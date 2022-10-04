PICS: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly attends Falguni Pathak's Garba Night in the city

Rupali Ganguly is ruling our screens by showcasing her exceptional acting skills in the top-rated show Anupamaa. The actress has been a part of numerous shows but she has garnered a massive fan following because of her stint in Anupamaa. Anupamaa is undoubtedly the most loved show and has hooked the attention of the audiences through its storyline. As we are celebrating the auspicious festival of Navratri across the nation, celebs are too leaving no stone unturned to celebrate this festival with zeal.Rupali Ganguly with Falguni Pathak

The Anupamaa actress graced Falguni Pathak's Garba Night in the city and shared a few pictures from the memorable night with her fans. In these photos, Rupali looks gorgeous in a red saree as she poses with Falguni Pathak on the stage. Sharing these beautiful snaps, Rupali captioned, "About last night!!!! What a wonderful vibe, grateful for all the love As always it is such an experience seeing the dandiya queen live True Rockstar @falgunipathak12 Dil se … Thank u".