PICS: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly attends Falguni Pathak's Garba Night in the city
Rupali Ganguly is playing the lead role in the top-rated show Anupamaa.
Rupali Ganguly is ruling our screens by showcasing her exceptional acting skills in the top-rated show Anupamaa. The actress has been a part of numerous shows but she has garnered a massive fan following because of her stint in Anupamaa. Anupamaa is undoubtedly the most loved show and has hooked the attention of the audiences through its storyline. As we are celebrating the auspicious festival of Navratri across the nation, celebs are too leaving no stone unturned to celebrate this festival with zeal.Rupali Ganguly with Falguni Pathak
The Anupamaa actress graced Falguni Pathak's Garba Night in the city and shared a few pictures from the memorable night with her fans. In these photos, Rupali looks gorgeous in a red saree as she poses with Falguni Pathak on the stage. Sharing these beautiful snaps, Rupali captioned, "About last night!!!! What a wonderful vibe, grateful for all the love As always it is such an experience seeing the dandiya queen live True Rockstar @falgunipathak12 Dil se … Thank u".
Speaking about Rupali's personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.
About Anupamaa:
Anupamaa has proved to be the most loved character on Television screens presently. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj.
The present plot of the show revolves around Toshu planning revenge against Anupamaa and trying to separate her adopted daughter Anu from her. However, his plans fail after Anupamaa and Anuj convince the orphanage authorities to let Anu stay with them. Later, Anupamaa exposes Toshu's plans in front of the Shah family, and he is seen getting insulted and slapped by Anuj and Vanraj. Anupamaa airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm.
