PICS: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly looks beautiful as she poses in her pink ethnic suit; Fans praise her beauty

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Recently, Rupali attended the grand Dadasaheb Phalke Awards night in the city with her son. The actress was honored with the 'Most Versatile Actress In A Television Series' Award at the event. Rupali even shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle where she shared several pictures with the award and her son. Since then, fans and friends are showering their love and blessing on this superstar.

Today, Rupali shared a few photos on her social media handle and flaunted the pretty outfit that she wore at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards night. The Anupamaa actress is seen wearing a beautiful pink ethnic suit and has donned silver jewelry with her attire. She left her wavy tresses open and opted for high-definition makeup and pretty pink eye makeup. Sharing these gorgeous photos, in the caption, Rupali wrote, "Pretty in Pink ."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Fans have penned amazing praises for the actress such as "Yeah Meri Beautiful Rups Looking So Adorable Love You Rups," "How stunning !!" "No one’s ever looked so damn prettier in this color!!!!! Only You!!!!!!!!!!!" and so on. Actress Anei Vajani also commented and wrote, "Loveeee (heart emoticons)."

On the personal front, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma, and the couple is proud parents to a son Rudransh.

Rupali Ganguly's professional front:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

About Anupamaa:

Rupali has been a part of Anupamma since its inception and is impressing the audience with her impeccable acting prowess. Anupamaa always ranks at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart owing to its strong and relatable content. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM.