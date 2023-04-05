PICS: Anusha Dandekar is all smiles as she poses with her 'girl crush' Gigi Hadid at the NMACC gala

NMACC Gala, the two-day event which was held as a part of the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), witnessed some of the biggest names of Hollywood and Bollywood. The celebrated names of the film industry garnered the attention of their fans, followers, and fashion enthusiasts, with their stunning appearances at the event. The event was graced by Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and many more. The event also witnessed Hollywood A-Listers like Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid. Recently, Anusha Dandekar took to her social media handle to share a picture with Gigi Hadid and we can’t take our eyes off them.

Anusha Dandekar calls Gigi Hadid her ‘girl crush’

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anusha Dandekar shared a few pictures with Gigi Hadid and they were all smiles as they posed for the camera. In the pictures, both the beauties looked drop dead gorgeous in their stylish ethnic attires. Along with the pictures, Anusha wrote, ‘It’s true, someone’s inner beauty makes them even more beautiful!@gigihadid all love, so nice to meet you#girlcrush.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user wrote, ‘Proud of u @vjanusha’, while another fan commented, ‘My fav Vj @vjanusha looking as fab as Gigi.’

Here are the pictures

About Anusha Daandekar

Anusha started her career as an anchor of MTV show called MTV's House of Style and then when on to be part of several other MTV shows like MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV News and MTV Love School.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 in film Mumbai Matinee and then in Viruddh starring Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham and Sharmila Tagore. She is sister of Shibani Dandekar and sister in law of Farhan Akhtar.

