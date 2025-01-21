PICS: Arjun Bijlani celebrates his 'lucky charm' Ayaan's 10th birthday with Neha Swami; shares important update about his mother's health

On January 21, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami celebrated their son Ayaan's birthday with close friends and family. Their house was decorated with balloons for the celebration, a delicious cake was brought and fun was in the air as Arjun and Neha surprised their son on his special day. The actor wished his son by writing a long message on his birthday. Arjun even shared his mom's health update in this post.

Sharing a few pictures from Ayaan's birthday celebration, Arjun Bijlani wished his son as he turned 10 years old and even recalled his childhood. The actor wrote, "Now, you are no longer in single digits, and in what seems like no time at all, you will be navigating the exciting and challenging years of adolescence. As your father, it is difficult for me to articulate just how profoundly your presence has transformed our lives."

The Laughter Chefs fame further expressed how because of Ayaan's birth his life has changed for good. Arjun added, "While you can be quite mischievous at times, I want you to know that beneath that playful spirit lies the heart of a truly good boy. Your innocence and curiosity about the world are qualities that I deeply cherish, and they serve as a reminder of the beauty in life."

Arjun even wrote in his note how lucky he is to call Ayaan his son. Arjun then shared his mother's health update and shared that his mom is getting discharged from the hospital. He wrote, "See on ur birthday ur dadda is also getting discharged from the hospital!!!! My lucky charm !! #happybirthdayayaanbijlani."

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's post here-

After Arjun shared this post, Suyyash Rai, Mouni Roy, Aditi Sharma, Raj Kundra, Bharti Singh and many others wished Ayaan.

For the uninformed, Pinkvilla informed its readers first when Arjun Bijalni's mother was hospitalized. The actor's mother was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. On January 14, the actor shared that his mother was shifted to the ICU after her health deteriorated. However, after being under good supervision and observation, Arjun's mom's health has improved and she is set to return home.

Workwise, Arjun Bijlani was last seen as a participant in the hit cooking show, Laughter Chefs.

